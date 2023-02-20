money laundering

Europol dismantles 'CEO swindle' gang behind €38m fraud

Law

Seized €5.1 million from bank accounts

clock 20 February 2023 • 3 min read
Bitzlato crypto founder arrested over $700m crimes

Law

An international effort against a Russo-Chinese venture

clock 19 January 2023 • 2 min read
Ex-Apple employee accused of defrauding the company of $10 million

Law

A former Apple employee in the USA is facing federal charges after allegedly defrauding the company of millions of dollars over several years.

clock 21 March 2022 • 2 min read
Biden announces 30-nation meeting to tackle ransomware

Threats and Risks

US government is committed to strengthening cyber security by disrupting ransomware networks, Biden says

clock 04 October 2021 • 3 min read

Security

HSBC deploys AI tech to track money laundering

HSBC is working with data start-up Quantexa to tackle money laundering

clock 10 April 2018 • 2 min read

Security

European Union plan to regulate and 'de-anonymise' bitcoin

Bitcoin targeted in EU terrorist money-laundering crackdown - but not the €500 note

clock 05 February 2016 • 2 min read

Software

New Zealand court rules that Kim Dotcom can be extradited

Uncle Sam prevails over Kim Dotcom, but the case will likely go all the way to New Zealand's Supreme Court

clock 23 December 2015 •
