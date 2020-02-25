Monero
'Abstractism' removed from Steam over claims it includes Monero-mining malware
Developer Okalo Union denies shipping cryptocurrency miner with resource-hogging platform game
Rise in cryptocurrency mining is hindering search for alien life
High-end GPUs have become increasingly hard to buy, say astronomers
Cryptocurrency miners set to use more power than consumers in Iceland this year
Miners fleeing from China, following crackdown, to Iceland for low-cost energy
Low fixed costs from geothermal energy has made Iceland a haven for cryptocurrency mining - which the country may struggle to satisfy
Hackers infect government websites to mine Bitcoin rival - UPDATED
ICO website taken down after it was found to have been breached, and infecting visitors' computers with malware
Warning over unpatched Oracle WebLogic Servers being targeted with Monero-mining malware
Rule number one of IT security: Always. Patch. Promptly...
North Korean University accused of creating Monero-mining malware
North Korea accused (again) of hacking PCs to mine cryptocurrencies
Insecure Apache Struts targeted by Monero-mining cyber crooks
'Zealot' campaign actively scanning the internet for insecure Apache servers to exploit
Warning over explosion in web browser-based crypto-mining
Javascript-based mining malware can use CPU cycles to mine for Monero crypto-currency