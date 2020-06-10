mobile phone
Only 10 per cent of SMBs are using unified comms
Unified comms use is still low amongst SMBs, but more than two-thirds want to adopt UC systems
Lenovo reports net loss of £469m after restructuring costs
But Hong Kong devices firm weathers industry decline with 16 per cent revenue rise
Microsoft 'Surface Phone' to feature Snapdragon 820 chipset?
Are we finally to see a premium enterprise smartphone from the Lumia camp?
'We took everything they knew and threw it away,' says Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust
Dr Afzal Chaudhry describes how clinicians have had to get used to a new digital way of working after hospital trust brought in HP to spearhead transformation
Wimbledon furthers technology partnership with IBM
IBM analytics, social media, cloud, mobile and cyber security tools all harnessed by All England Club
Colour me happy: How an ambitious Dulux AR project resulted in a glossy finish at the UK IT Industry Awards
AkznoNobel, String and Tessella share the inside track on their victory
Police use 'fake mobile masts' to listen in to people's calls without their knowledge
National Crime Agency's director general says 'some of what we need to do is intrusive; it is uncomfortable'
Google unveils Android M and Project Brillo as part of Internet of Things push at I/O
Google reveals plans for connected devices and improvements to Android OS as part of 'mobile revolution' - which doesn't include Google Glass
Gemalto claims GCHQ encryption key theft did not compromise 3G and 4G networks
Attacks were "sophisticated", but only breached "branch networks" and did not threaten 3G or 4G communications, claims Gemalto
Samsung to buy BlackBerry - report [update]
BlackBerry shares leap on rumour of buyout
In the thick of it: an interview with BT Group CIO Clive Selley
CIO discusses life at the heart of BT's broadband, business mobile and TV services
NotCompatible Android malware a 'risk that should not be ignored' says Lookout
The latest evolution has 'set new bar for mobile sophistication and operational complexity' say experts
How BroadReach is using analytics to improve healthcare in Africa
Tibco Spotfire-based system enables decision makers to integrate health and census data to identify poorly performing clinics
Three UK's mobile data charges - how they add up
COO Graham Baxter talks roaming charges and the challenge of calculating mobile data bills
Why Apple and Samsung could be heading for a fall along with the smartphone market that made them
The smartphone market is looking increasingly unsustainable as icons of the industry - such as Nokia, BlackBerry and Motorola - tumble, and even established giants, such as Samsung, start to struggle
Mothercare beacon trial demonstrates challenge of balancing 'better in-store experience' and privacy concerns
Mothercare has announced plans to trial beacon technology in its stores but questions over privacy remain
Intel to invest $1.5bn in Chinese government-owned semiconductor firm
Deal sees Intel take 20 per cent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd as firm looks to increase share in Chinese market
Phones 4U pledges to refund Apple iPhone 6 buyers after it goes under
Private equity-owned phone shop chain goes bust after mobile operators pull out - leaving iPhone buyers high and dry
Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins sinks $20m into Snapchat
Messaging app now valued at around $10bn after Kleiner Perkins investment
Backbytes: Unhackable Blackphone, err, hacked
$829 'secure' smartphone rooted in five-minutes flat at DefCon security conference
Ofcom: smartphone internet use growing seven times faster than laptops and desktops
New Ofcom report shows traditional devices sliding off the map in the UK
Hardware market 'does remain a focus' says BlackBerry enterprise chief
Passport 'will not be for everyone', but company continues to work on new devices, says Sims
HP: Enterprises should work in cycles to ensure mobile app development keeps up with changes
An app's user impact is more important than design elegance, adds Quocirca
Yahoo acquires app analytics firm Flurry
Company reportedly pays $200m-$300m for startup as display ad revenue falters