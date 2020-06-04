mobile operator
Lack of oversight has created 'Wild West' among mobile providers that SMEs are paying for
Only one in 10 SMEs get a fair deal from their mobile providers, claims a new study
Abuse consumers' personal data and your business will be destroyed, says Ariadne Capital MD Amit Pau
'Those brands that do not actually embrace the fact that it's my data and that I need to accrue economic value will no longer be in business,' says VC head
'We're not competing with Facebook - we're not putting a flag in the sand' - Jimmy Wales on TPO Community
Computing talks exclusively with the Wikipedia creator on his social network
Nokia agrees to buy French telecommunications company Alcatel-Lucent for £11.2bn
Merger will create £29bn European equipment group
Three owner Hutchison and Telefonica finalise £10.25bn deal for O2
Deal forms part of EU-approved consolidation that will see mobile prices rise
Telcos need to release mobile information as open data, urges M&S innovation manager
Pete Williams says M&S might also be interested in opening up its own data for public use
Everything Everywhere to consider London flotation in the autumn
Orange executive responsible for EE says an IPO will be considered 'when we return from vacation'
Orange France hack sees 800,000 customer details compromised
Orange states that the stolen passwords "cannot be used"
Huawei mobile sales soar while Apple remains 'optimistic' about China Mobile deal
Huawei revenues climb to just under $40bn, while Apple targets China sales
EE reaches two million 4G customers as SME uptake increases
Mobile network provider says 75 per cent of new and upgrading SMEs are selecting its high-speed mobile service
Vodafone hits 100,000 4G customer mark, one month after launch
Vodafone to extend service to Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester
UK rail users to get high-speed mobile broadband
70 per cent of the travelling public to benefit from better coverage by 2019
EE reaches one million 4G customer milestone
Mobile firm reaches figure 10 months after launch of 4G and four months ahead of schedule
Facebook founder Zuckerberg launches Internet.org to make internet available to all
Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, Opera and MediaTek also involved in Facebook-led initiative
Jaspersoft CEO Brian Gentile on big data hype, BI for mobile and the cloud
Gentile tells Sooraj Shah his views on the current trends in the enterprise space
Boost for BYOD as EU calls time on mobile roaming charges
Mobile operators will take a hit but may benefit in the long run
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2013: A farewell to Ethernet?
HP argues that intelligent wireless access points and SDN may make Ethernet a thing of the past in enterprises
Vodafone 4G delayed until September
Will launch when 'really ready' says CEO Colao
Exclusive: EE denies customer info sharing 'deal' with marketing firms and police
Suggestion 'misleading to say the least' says EE
EE 'absolutely focused' on enterprise customers
'We are a significant player' says EE marketing boss
EE 'crazy not to embrace the enterprise with high-speed 4G' says Teliqo
'Nobody needs 120Mbps for a telephone call'
4G spectrum auction to be investigated by National Audit Office
'Value-for-money study' to be carried out by auditor general
H4cked Off: "Faster 4G for all!" says EE. "Fix my bloody text messaging first," replies World
EE's 300Mbps 4G target is a land grab for tech obsessives at the cost of a functioning network
EE to double 4G speeds in 10 UK cities by summer 2013
130Mbps rollout "setting a roadmap for 4G others cannot match" says CEO