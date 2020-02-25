mobile device management
Mobile devices are even more vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre than PCs
Only four per cent of devices have been patched - and many can't be
Empowering the worker: Heat Software on raising the temperature at the 2016 Computing Vendor Excellence Awards
The future of mobile management is holistic, argues prize-winning vendor
BlackBerry CEO John Chen says company will 'think twice' about staying in hardware market if Android-powered Priv bombs
Can Android save BlackBerry? There's slim hope
IBM and AT&T partner to provide enterprise mobile cloud security
'We're giving enterprise mobile device users stable, private access to data and apps in the cloud,' said Caleb Barlow, vice president of IBM Security
Hackers make off with Experian credit data of 15 million T-Mobile customers
US chief exec says business relationship with credit agency under review
BlackBerry acquires Good Technology to improve enterprise mobility offering
$425m deal comes despite previous dismissive comments about BlackBerry from Good Technology CEO Chrissy Wyatt
Winning a Computing Vendor Excellence Award a 'tremendous endorsement', says Good Technology
Good Technology believes accolade is also 'a recognition that the Internet of Things is becoming serious stuff'
Is Windows 10 really 'the most secure Windows ever', as Microsoft claims?
Windows acquired a terrible reputation for security with Windows 95, 98, ME and XP. But how much more secure for enterprise is Windows 10?
Enterprise mobility: the tricky 'getting there' stage
Enterprise mobility is growing up fast but it is not mature yet, a Computing survey finds
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2015 Live!
Get all of the latest from Hilton Tower Bridge London as delegates hear from the likes of British Gas, Grant Thornton and Rentokil Initial
As the iPad reaches five years of age 'the time is right' for mobility in the NHS says Buckinghamshire NHS IT director
Device security and user acceptance are at a high enough level to enable mass adoption, says Graham Softley
Microsoft adds mobile device management to Office 365
Apple iOS, Google Android and Windows Phone all covered - but not BlackBerry 7 or 10