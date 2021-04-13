Mobile Broadband

Telecoms

Peter Cochrane: The moribund management thinking outed by Covid

Modern networking technology has revolutionised everything – not that you’d know it

clock 13 April 2021 • 3 min read

Government

£1m competition to support development of 5G apps and services

Companies and academic institutions will get a share of the fund from Innovate UK to fuel 5G projects

clock 21 October 2015 •

Networks

EU, China team up to boost 5G development with eye on IoT

Two factions aim to have superfast technology widely available by 2020

clock 29 September 2015 •

Networks

Over six billion smartphones by 2020 will cause mobile data use to soar

Average data use to grow seven-fold between now and 2015 to 14GB a month

clock 03 June 2015 • 2 min read

Internet

London 5G coverage from 2020, boasts Boris Johnson

Wants to "rapidly improve" local mobile connectivity

clock 28 July 2014 • 1 min read

Telecoms

Cambridge white space trials declared a success by industry consortium

Services could be used to provide rural mobile broadband coverage

clock 26 April 2012 • 1 min read

Telecoms

TalkTalk tops Ofcom ISP complaint chart once again

Orange most complained about mobile provider

clock 23 March 2012 •

Networks

TalkTalk customers complain most about broadband service

Virgin gives customers most satisfaction, while O2 keeps most mobile customers happy, according to Ofcom

clock 22 September 2011 •

Communications

GSMA unveils branding for connected laptops

Certification scheme makes it easier to get laptops with built-in 3G connectivity

clock 30 September 2008 • 2 min read
