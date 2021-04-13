Modern networking technology has revolutionised everything – not that you’d know it
Companies and academic institutions will get a share of the fund from Innovate UK to fuel 5G projects
Two factions aim to have superfast technology widely available by 2020
Average data use to grow seven-fold between now and 2015 to 14GB a month
Wants to "rapidly improve" local mobile connectivity
Services could be used to provide rural mobile broadband coverage
Orange most complained about mobile provider
Virgin gives customers most satisfaction, while O2 keeps most mobile customers happy, according to Ofcom
Certification scheme makes it easier to get laptops with built-in 3G connectivity