All-in-one Microsoft Office Mobile app for Android and iOS released
New Office Mobile app will provide stripped down versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint optimised for smartphone screens
Ofcom makes it easier to switch mobile provider
Just text 'PAC' to 65075 - no need to argue with a call centre any more
Lack of oversight has created 'Wild West' among mobile providers that SMEs are paying for
Only one in 10 SMEs get a fair deal from their mobile providers, claims a new study
TSB suffers another weekend of downtime
Weekend downtime planned by TSB for Saturday morning is still causing problems for customers
Europe trails the world in 5G deployment, says report
US and China will lead the next-generation of mobile technology
Ofcom to investigate Three and Vodafone over allegations of network throttling
Ofcom to examine alleged breaches of net neutrality over Three's tethering rules and Vodafone's Video Pass
MWC 2018: Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones launched with only small improvements over the S8
Not a lot (new) to see here
New complaints over Google's Pixel 2 XL smartphone
Now the anti-fingerprint coating is peeling from Pixel 2 XL users' £900 smartphones
Razer launches smartphone with 120Hz screen that can play videos for 12 hours
The smartphone to watch films on all the way from London to San Francisco?
Microsoft's Joe Belfiore finally admits that Windows Phone is stone dead
It's not pining for Finland's only fjord, it's stone dead
Apple Watch Series 3 offers dual-core CPU and mobile connectivity
Apple Watch 3 will be available from Friday next week
Three files legal challenge to Ofcom's mobile spectrum auction rules
But Vodafone hits out at Three claiming it will 'unnecessarily delay' the auction
TalkTalk plan to exit mobile business to focus on broadband
Highly regarded company plans to focus on its excellent broadband business
Three launches legal challenge over 5G spectrum auction
Mobile operator claims Ofcom's rules are detrimental to UK consumers
Blinged-up British smartphone maker Vertu goes bust
Market for leather-clad Android phones starting at £4,000-a-pop found to be smaller than anticipated
EE suffers UK-wide 4G network outage
Everything Everywhere is nothing nowhere across the UK this morning
Classic Nokia 3310 to be released on 24 May
Retro Nokia will feature familiar ring tone and cost £50
UK outranked by Peru in 4G mobile communications
Unreliable and patchy networks to blame for putting the UK behind Estonia and Peru in 4G
BlackBerry KeyOne lands in the UK
£500 for an Android with a QWERTY keyboard
BlackBerry KeyOne released in the UK next week
£499 for TCL-made QWERTY keyboard BlackBerry
Microsoft bans emulators from the Windows Store
First Apple, now Microsoft: platform 'controllers' crack down on emulators
Review: Hands-on with the Honor 8 Pro
Honor 8 Pro provides a lot of smartphone for less than £500
Google forms PAX alliance to combat Android patent trolling
Big names all sign-up to Google-led Android patent 'peace' agreement
Imagination Technologies hit hard as Apple announces plans to dump it and use its own graphics technology
Imagination shares tank by 70 per cent following announcement