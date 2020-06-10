Mitel
Working from home, keeping connected: 17 video conferencing and collaboration tools to consider
Whether you're a global corporation or a small business, ensuring remote working colleages can keep in touch is suddenly more important than ever. We look at 17 video-enabled collaboration tools that could help bridge the communications gap.
Sir Terry Matthews sells Mitel to private investment firm Searchlight for $2 billion
Mitel joins Rackspace in portfolio of Searchlight Capital following $2 billion deal