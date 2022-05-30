mirai

IoT malware EnemyBot abuses critical VMware, F5 BIG-IP flaws

Threats and Risks

EnemyBot is fast integrating exploits for recently announced vulnerabilities to improve its capabilities.

clock 30 May 2022 • 3 min read

Security

UK Government unveils security standard for surveillance cameras

The standard aims to combat attacks launched by infected camera systems

clock 21 June 2019 • 2 min read

Security

New variant of Mirai botnet malware targets enterprise IoT devices

Mirai was responsible for some of the biggest DDoS attacks ever seen

clock 19 March 2019 • 2 min read

Security

Linux servers running Hadoop targeted by variation of Mirai malware

First sighting of Mirai malware targeting enterprise systems

clock 23 November 2018 • 3 min read

Security

Law banning staff and contractors from using Huawei and ZTE kit signed by President Trump

Mirai-friendly CCTV and DVR maker Hikvision also banned under new US government security laws

clock 15 August 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Two men 'fingered' by Brian Krebs over Mirai malware and IoT botnet plead guilty in US court

Paras Jha and Josiah White also pleaded guilty to running an internet advertising click-fraud scheme

clock 13 December 2017 • 2 min read

Privacy

Reaper IoT botnet not fully mobilised, says report

The Reaper IoT botnet isn't as devastating as first thought, claims a report.

clock 30 October 2017 • 2 min read

Security

Mirai could live on even after IoT device reboots

New vulnerability could enable Mirai and other IoT malware to survive between device reboots

clock 20 June 2017 • 2 min read

Internet of Things

Akamai: DDoS activity is down, but proliferation of IoT devices makes internet less secure

Mirai has encouraged a plethora of imitators, warns Akamai

clock 19 May 2017 • 4 min read

Security

Online IP cameras targetted by Mirai-like malware called Persirai - Trend Micro

IP cameras being targeted via insecure univeral plug-and-play security flaw

clock 11 May 2017 • 2 min read
