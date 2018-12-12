Ministry of State Security

Security

China blamed for Marriott International data breach

Hacking tools used to purloin 500 million records point to China's Ministry of State Security, claim US officials

clock 12 December 2018 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read