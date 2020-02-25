Ministry of Justice
How Egress is doing away with usernames and passwords, and making security frictionless
Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress, explains what he's doing to make security a help rather than a hindrance, and how his organisation is finding success at the highest levels of government
Blockchain 'could resolve UK criminal justice system's historic challenges'
Automation, digital platforms and online portals could all help bring the system up to date, suggests new report
Ministry of Justice ups salary for CISO role in a bid to flush out qualified candidates
New job ad with higher salary of up to £117,800 for MoJ CISO
Ministry of Justice plans major IT overhaul
CIO Arif Harbott promises to chuck out "creaking PCs" and end "snail-paced" web access
MoD to spend over £40m on a new Cyber Security Operations Centre
New centre is intended to protect the MoD from "malicious actors"
Did a tower model rethink prompt the MoJ to extend its Sopra Steria contract?
MoJ may just be realising that the tower model isn't for the department - after completing most of its transition already
The Guardian: 'Our sources are safer in the cloud'
'Moving to AWS has been positive for security and forced us to think about it in a way we didn't think about it before,' says Graham Tackley, director of data technology
The 10 worst-ever government IT projects
It was hard to narrow it down, but here are our picks for the worst ever government IT projects
Ministry of Justice loses 'sensitive data' related to police killings after sending discs in the post
Information about police shootings of Azelle Rodney and Mark Duggan 'lost in the post'