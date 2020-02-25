Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence information exposed to nation state attackers in 37 incidents
Sensitive information was left exposed to physical and cyber attackers in 2017
UK plan to build cyber warfare unit to combat online threat posed by Russia, North Korea and Iran
Plan to build cyber-force being held up by political rows over funding, and command and control
MoD appoints Charles Forte as new CIO, replacing Mike Stone
Former deputy group CIO of BP and interim CIO of Thames Water to take up post at end of month
Trident test fail could have been down to software glitch
The recent Trident missile which veered off course was fired from a submarine that had just completed an IT system upgrade
MoD CDIO Mike Stone to leave at the end of March 2017
Stone's departure follows rumours of rifts at the top
Ministry of Defence CIO Mike Stone looks to analytics to get competitive advantage for armed forces
MoD's public and private cloud-of-clouds IT transformation strategy will need analytics to achieve "competitive advantage", claims Stone
Ministry of Defence builds MoDNet communications system and 'autonomous cloud' platform on Office 365 and Azure
Don't worry - it's not running in the public cloud
Ministry of Defence plans test to sniff out soldiers with natural cyber security skills
Defence Cyber Aptitude Tests will identify armed forces personnel with a talent for cyber security
MoD cans DBS contract with Serco - bringing payroll and HR in-house
Serco brushes off MoD contract loss
SMBs vulnerable to cyber-crime due to lack of resources, warns report
Webroot report suggests that only 37 per cent of SMBs feel 'completely ready' to combat cyber-threats
Yes, Trident really could be vulnerable to a cyber attack, warn experts
IT security experts warn that without proper cyber security investment, the Trident Nuclear Missle system could be hacked
Businesses have a 'false sense of security' when it comes to cyber crime
'Major gap between the perception and reality of security breaches among businesses,' warns Illex International Breach Confident Index
UK losing £20-30bn to 'information bomb', claims defence minister
UK defence chief uses presentation at French Cyber Symposium 2015 to identify Russia as a key cyber threat
Ministry of Defence enlists HP-led ATLAS consortium for IT modernisation mission
HP and Fujitsu among familiar big name IT vendors tasked with modernising MoD's telecommunications and IT infrastructure - and saving £1bn in the process
2020 vision: Atkins CIO and CDO on his aim to transform the engineering juggernaut by 2020
By the start of the next decade, Richard Cross wants Atkins to move all of its systems to the cloud, and be 'digital by default'
British Gas, Atkins plan to move all systems to the cloud in near future, say CIOs
Atkins CIO wants to move all systems to the cloud by 2020, while British Gas CIO thinks it could happen in 'several years'
'Little evidence' of government departments making savings on staff by going digital - NAO
Government expected digital services to reduce staff costs by processing transactions efficiently and introducing more customer self-service, but this hasn't yet happened
Ministry of Defence selects CGI to pinpoint e-learning opportunities within armed forces
'This is a very important step in supporting our efforts to drive digital transformation across the Ministry of Defence,' says Colonel Garry Hearn
Internet of Things, analytics, mobile and cloud 'very much part of the agenda' for Ministry of Defence
Latest technology enables MoD to 'retain operational advantage', says Air Vice-Marshal Mark Neal, director service design for MoD Information Systems and Services
Government selects CGI to develop National Security Vetting Solution
Four-year deal will see IT services firm develop tool to manager more than 200,000 security clearance applications a year
Ministry of Defence takes G-Cloud route for new data centre
G-Cloud data centre contract with Ark will save money and carbon emissions, claims MoD
New Ministry of Defence CIO outlines transformation plans
MoD CIO Mike Stone warns that IT transformation 'won't happen overnight'
MoD cyber crime warning to SMEs: 'They're out to get you'
Ministry spokesperson warns SMEs gathered at Coventry University that they're a prime target for hackers
