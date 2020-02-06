minimum wage
Supermarkets examining electronic shelf-edge labeling to cut costs, not for 'surge pricing'
Rising minimum wage, not surge pricing, behind supermarkets' interest in electronic shelf-edge labeling, claims industry consultant
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons all considering electronic shelf-edge pricing - but not for implementing 'surge pricing'
Retail industry consultant criticises press reports of supermarkets introducing 'surge pricing' as 'fake news'
The ABC of employment law developments in 2017 for CIOs
Employment lawyer Katee Dias's two-minute employment law briefing