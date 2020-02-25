Mimecast
Researchers discover vulnerability in the Microsoft Excel tool
Excel spreadsheet vulnerability enables cyber criminals to launch attacks on unwitting users
Phishing emails have spiked this year, outgrowing malware
Why try to trick a system when you can just fool the user?
Do you publicise your management team? You're helping hackers, says Mimecast
Showing the world who your management team are, what they look like and what their contact details are helps hackers with social engineering attacks
Firms must take ransomware threat seriously as crooks look for big paydays from unsuspecting victims
Crooks cashing in so firms must be ready to react, says Mimecast
Experts analyse 'greedy' new Kanye West inspired phishing attack
Mimecast uncovers the various methods used by new scam to steal your personal data and credit card information
Office 365 experiencing 'connectivity issues' across western Europe
Down, down, down again?
Expert analysis reveals the secrets behind new phishing attack
An analysis by Mimecast reveals what's going on in a new phishing attack designed to steal credit card details
Steve Jobs tried to make email 'a walled garden' in the 1980s, reveals inventor of email file attachment
"I realised that was not the way it should go" says open sourcer Nathaniel Borenstein
LinkedIn being used as a 'front door' to phishing attacks
Computing's research reveals phishing is the top threat to businesses, and is increasing in severity, while attacks use novel methods to make potential victims feel comfortable before sending their payloads
'Go back to your training schedule' to educate users and cut down phishing attacks, says Mimecast
Policy and governance tips to be revealed in next Wednesday's web seminar
Enter the sandbox for email security
Orlando Scott-Cowley, cyber security strategist at Mimecast, exhorts IT professionals to examine the layers of protection they have in place against weaponised email attachments
Mimecast talks social engineering, and how your organisation can be compromised in just 82 seconds
And email is still the path of least resistance
How can IT leaders prevent data breaches?
Mimecast's Orlando Scott-Cowley discusses the ways that CIOs can raise cyber security awareness by using new, unexpected methods to catch employees' attention
Further Office 365 and Azure outages 'could have a detrimental impact on the running of the country' warns Mimecast
Customers should avoid putting all eggs in one basket, says Exchange partner
CIOs predict rise of just two per cent in IT budgets for 2016
Budget for security, big data and cloud on the up - and data scientists
Raise cyber security awareness by eschewing routine training and doing the unexpected - Mimecast
Use employees' social media profiles to show them how easy it is to obtain their data, says Orlando Scott-Cowley
How can you predict the impact of the inevitable data breach on your organisation?
It's arguably a case of not if, but when your organisation will be targeted by hackers. How can you prepare for the damage an attack might do?
Mimecast CEO insists IPO is 'about the journey' as share offering raises $77.5m
'The time was right,' Mimecast CEO Bauer tells Computing
Cyber espionage by Google Glass is the next major threat to enterprise security
Some organisations are already jumping onto the wearable technology bandwagon, but are they opening up a new way in for cyber criminals? Danny Palmer investigates.
Data now safer in the cloud than in-house, says Mazars chief
Google and Microsoft solutions particularly desirable, says infrastructure manager Jayson Dudley