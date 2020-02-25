Milky Way
Astronomers spot star in Milky Way with 'strange chemistry'
Star appears to lack elements like calcium, silicon and magnesium, but does have europium, uranium and gold
Scientists estimate mass of the Milky Way galaxy at around 1.5 trillion solar masses
Previous estimates ranged from 500 billion to 3 trillion solar masses
White dwarf stars observed slowly crystallising and turning into solid spheres
Up to 97 per cent of stars in the Milky Way will end their lives as white dwarfs
Hubble captures the most detailed image of the Triangulum Galaxy with millions of stars
Second-largest image ever released by Hubble
Milky Way set to collide with the Large Magellanic Cloud - in two billion years
No need to pack bags just yet
'Dark matter hurricane' is hurtling through the Milky Way and will likely collide with the Earth
Cosmic event will not cause any disruption on Earth, say scientists
'Ghost' galaxy sitting on the outskirts of the Milky Way found
Dubbed Antlia 2, the ghost galaxy sits just 130,000 light-years away from the Milky Way
Astronomers solve chemical mystery at the centre of the Milky Way
Apparent presence of scandium, vanadium and yttrium less than three light years from black hole 'an optical illusion'
Astronomers uncover ancient collision between Milky Way and smaller 'Sausage' galaxy
A 'defining event' in the early history of the Milky Way
Gaia mission's second data batch offers "richest star map" of galaxy ever created
High-precision measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars made by Gaia space observatory