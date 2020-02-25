Military
Microsoft executives remain committed to supplying tech to military - including AI
President Brad Smith explained Microsoft's controversial decision in an open letter
US military drone documents for sale on the dark web: $150
The hacker leveraged a weakness in Netgear routers that has been general knowledge for more than two years
Porton Down scientists claim to have slashed the costs of making titanium
New process could make titanium production radically cheaper after scientists slash the number of steps required to refine titanium ores
Yes, Trident really could be vulnerable to a cyber attack, warn experts
IT security experts warn that without proper cyber security investment, the Trident Nuclear Missle system could be hacked
Army unveils future uniform equipped with smartwatch and smart glasses
Wearables and sensors will add the IoT into next-gen military uniforms
Researchers use AI data analysis to crack ISIS tactics
Arizona State University researchers used data-driven research to gain better understanding of Islamic State military tactics
AI weapons are a threat to humanity, warn Hawking, Musk and Wozniak
Over 1,000 computer experts and AI researchers voice opposition to autonomous weapons
Ban military from weaponising artificial intelligence, urge Hawking, Wozniak, Musk and over a thousand tech experts
If the military develops AI weapons then it will only be a matter of time before they appear in the hands of terrorists, dictators and warlords, say experts
Software bug brought down Airbus A400M military transport plane
Airbus alerts customers to potential bug urging them to conduct 'specific checks'
Star Wars Death Star gets Kickstarter campaign
Public demands that the Empire build Death Star
Military X-37B space plane takes off from Cape Canaveral
Successful launch for remote controlled orbital craft
US military plans robot swarms
Science fiction becomes reality