Mike Stone
MoD appoints Charles Forte as new CIO, replacing Mike Stone
Former deputy group CIO of BP and interim CIO of Thames Water to take up post at end of month
MoD CDIO Mike Stone to leave at the end of March 2017
Stone's departure follows rumours of rifts at the top
Ministry of Defence CIO Mike Stone looks to analytics to get competitive advantage for armed forces
MoD's public and private cloud-of-clouds IT transformation strategy will need analytics to achieve "competitive advantage", claims Stone
Ministry of Defence enlists HP-led ATLAS consortium for IT modernisation mission
HP and Fujitsu among familiar big name IT vendors tasked with modernising MoD's telecommunications and IT infrastructure - and saving £1bn in the process