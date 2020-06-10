Mike Lynch
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition warrant
Lynch’s lawyers said the British tech entrepreneur will continue to fight the fraud allegations against him
American embassy submits extradition request for ex-Autonomy boss Mike Lynch to face trial in the US
Mr Lynch faces 17 charges, including conspiracy, securities fraud, and wire fraud
US prosecutors demand Mike Lynch's extradition to face $11bn fraud charges
Former Autonomy boss faces 17 charges in the US over 2011 sale of company to Hewlett-Packard
Mike Lynch: Autonomy was "one of the most successful companies England has ever produced"
Autonomy founder rejects allegations that he inflated his firm's value before it was sold to HPE
Former HP boss Meg Whitman accused of 'trashing' Mike Lynch's reputation to protect herself
'Things have to be proven' in the court, the judge told Whitman
Meg Whitman: Mike Lynch's conduct during HP's Autonomy takeover was 'completely unnacceptable'
Whitman claims that Lynch only informed her of impending quarterly revenue shortfalls at Autonomy at 'the eleventh hour'
Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain sentenced to five years in jail
Hussain given fives years in jail, fined $4m and subject to $6.1m 'forfeiture payment'
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't even read Autonomy's accounts before acquisition
Apotheker claims he didn't have time to read Autonomy's accounts prior to $11bn acquisition
HP lobbied British government ministers over its disastrous Autonomy acquisition
David Cameron and George Osborne targeted in HP lobbying campaign over Autonomy
HPE accuses Mike Lynch of using reciprocal transactions with customers to drive revenue growth
While revenues increased, Autonomy suggested that lower than expected profit margins were due to investment in new products, HPE claims in court
HPE's civil case against ex-Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch begins in London today
HPE seeks $5.1bn from Lynch over the company's failed acquisition of Autonomy
Ex-Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain ordered to wear GPS ankle tag and hand over passport
Hussain's bail conditions ban him from leaving the US, while he awaits sentencing
Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain to be arraigned in US court today
Hussain expected to plead 'not guilty' to charges of fraud
Autonomy's former finance chief, Sushovan Hussain, to face fraud charges in the US
HPE seeks its pound of flesh over disastrous Autonomy acquisition
HPE considers selling select software assets
Autonomy, Mercury Interactive and Vertica all on the block, say reports
Autonomy's Mike Lynch to sue HP for damages
Lynch seeks damages of more than $150m in London over 'false and negligent statements' made by HP
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
Questions over Autonomy's accounts dismissed by HP as 'negative tactics' by Oracle
Mike Lynch hits back at HP after documents accuse him of accounting fraud
'HP's patchwork tale of alleged misconduct rests on a faulty foundation of false facts, unsupported inferences, and a misunderstanding of the law and accounting standards'
HP releases details of its legal claim against Mike Lynch and Sushovan Hussain over Autonomy
Hewlett-Packard publishes its particulars of claim against Autonomy's former CEO and CFO
HP to Mike Lynch: See you at the Old Bailey - we'd like $5.1bn, please
HP sues Lynch and Hussain for $5.1bn in London, claiming they 'engaged in fraudulent activities'
HP-Autonomy fraud investigation dropped by Serious Fraud Office
SFO says that there is 'insufficient evidence' to continue fraud investigation
HP to sue former Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussein
HP legal filing squarely accuses Autonomy's Mike Lynch and Sushovan Hussain of fraud
HP is 'smearing' Autonomy, and 'misleading' shareholders - Mike Lynch
Former Autonomy chief wants answers from HP CEO Meg Whitman in ongoing dispute
HP was aware of Autonomy accounting practices, suggests new evidence
Emails from before, during and after acquisition show HP may have known more than it let on