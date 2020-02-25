Mike Lawrie
Mike Lawrie to step-down as CEO of DXC Technology with Mike Salvino taking over
Lawrie's departure as chairman at the end of December strategically timed to coincide with New Year celebrations for DXC staff...
DXC Technology acquires customer software developer Luxoft in $2bn deal
Luxoft has development offices across Eastern Europe and includes Boeing, Ford and Deutsche Bank among its clients
Zurich extends deal with DXC Technologies to support digital transformation plan
Partnership between DXC and Zurich extended to 2022
DXC Technologies debuts today following 'spin-merge' of HPE Enterprise Services with CSC
HPE's $13.9bn acquisition of EDS finally unwound with 'spin-merge' with CSC
CSC to be sliced in two
Plan confirmed to split services company CSC in two, as reported in Computing last week