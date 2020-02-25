Microsoft Office
Microsoft adds new AI capabilities to its Office products
Microsoft reveals plans to add document translation, intelligent-threat detection and shorthand recognition to Office 365
Build 2016: Starbucks uses Microsoft Office Add-ins to capitalise on 'hyperconnected' caffeine addicts
Now you can book a Starbucks business meeting - and pre-order your latte
Peterborough City Council goes for Google Apps over Microsoft in cloud push
Peterborough shifts away from Microsoft Office in digital transformation strategy
Microsoft takes back promises of unlimited OneDrive for Business storage for all but premium users
Apologises via blog, but is the damage done?
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Review
The fourth generation of Microsoft's industry-leading hybrid tablet is here. But will it keep replacing your laptop?
Our top IT stories: Windows 10 forced upgrades, secrets of O365, and Linux Foundation to the rescue
Computing's most popular stories this week
The things they don't tell you about moving to Microsoft Office 365
Orlando Scott-Cowley, cyber security specialist at Mimecast, explains the pros and cons of moving email into the cloud
Microsoft launches Office 2016; says it's still 'leading the way' in productivity tools
Some new bells and whistles, but mostly just a solid cloud-based update
Microsoft Patch Tuesday - five 'critical' security flaws in 12 major updates
Shut down the PC early today, it's going to be updating for some time...
Murky trade in zero-day malware uncovered as leaks show Hacking Team bought MS Office exploit from security firm Netragard
$50k and up is the asking price for exploits, leaked emails reveal
Is a Windows Store spring-clean enough for Microsoft to win back developers for Windows 10?
'Eliminating app clutter' and 'appropriate pricing' are top aims before Windows 10
Travelex exchanges CA Technologies for Landesk to speed up service desk response times
Switch will reduce costs and give more control to the business, says global IT service desk manager
Samsung and Dell mobile devices to ship with Microsoft Office - but where does that leave Windows Phone?
Microsoft has persuaded Samsung and a number of other Android device makers to bundle Office and other apps as standard, but will Windows Phone suffer as a result?
Box to integrate with Microsoft Office for iPad, iPhone and Office Online
New integrations will boost efficiency of businesses, claims Box CEO Aaron Levie
Lafarge Tarmac demolishes relationship with Microsoft, cements infrastructure partnership with Google for Work
Deploying full Microsoft application set to everyone was 'like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, director of IT Alisdair MacKenzie tells Computing
Microsoft cloud sales up 114 percent, but profits fall as Windows XP boost ends
Lacklustre Windows software sales sees Microsoft's profits take a $695m hit
Peterborough City Council wants to drop 'expensive' Microsoft for open source and collaborative tools
'We've looked at applications like Word and Excel and actually find that most people in the council use them very rarely nowadays,' Richard Godfrey, ICT, strategy, infrastructure and programme manager tells Computing
In computer security, it's almost impossible to tell the 'good guys' from the 'bad guys'
Even the most sophisticated of cyber attacks invariably start with a banal email and a simple attachment or URL. But how should organisations start to protect themselves against such attacks?
'Our data is more secure in the cloud', says London Irish rugby club
'We're confident that it's safe,' says Richard Watton, operations manager at London Irish, after shift to Office 365
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveils Office for iPad
Nadella's announcement marks a shift to "mobile first, cloud first" strategy at Microsoft
How Allianz insures against data mishaps
Peter Gothard reports on how Allianz Insurance Ireland is using software to minimise the risk of data breaches occurring as a result of human error
Remove Microsoft admin rights to mitigate 92 per cent of vulnerabilities
Avecto analysed data from security bulletins issued by Microsoft throughout 2013
