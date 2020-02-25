Microsoft Edge
Microsoft launches new Chromium-based Edge browser for all platforms
Microsoft claims that Edge 79 is twice as fast as its EdgeHTML predecessor web browser
First look at Windows Insider Fast Build 15007
Edge gets polished up, but bugs still remain
Fixes for Flash flaws in IE and Edge browsers in Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday updates
It's that time of the month, again
Microsoft is ending support for Internet Explorer 8, 9 and 10 next week
You have until Tuesday to get on 11 or Edge
Microsoft Patch Tuesday - five 'critical' security flaws in 12 major updates
Shut down the PC early today, it's going to be updating for some time...
Windows 10: What I love and hate about Microsoft's new operating system
After a couple of weeks of use, what's Windows 10 really like on a day-to-day basis?
Microsoft launches Windows 10 - world rejoices etc
No surprises in store, but much relief all round
Please stop using Microsoft Silverlight, says, err, Microsoft
Are you listening BT and Now TV? Even Microsoft thinks you should stop using it