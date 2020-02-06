Microsoft cloud
HP chooses Microsoft Dynamics for cloud CRM
Hardware giant dumps former partner Salesforce
Microsoft takes back promises of unlimited OneDrive for Business storage for all but premium users
Apologises via blog, but is the damage done?
From Post-It notes to Power BI: How Metro Bank is trying to cut IT costs with Microsoft cloud
Will digital cost-saving help Britain's first new bank in 100 years to climb back into the black?
Microsoft tackles Safe Harbour as Nadella promises UK commercial cloud data centres for 2016
'We have a bold ambition to not be limited with any type of deployment' says CEO
Google and Microsoft agree it's still too early in cloud history to talk about API standards
'We don't even know what a cloud application is yet,' insist vendors
Connecting to AWS and Azure is tricky and requires new skills, says local authority IT chief
New skills can cost a fortune, and getting the right bandwidth set-up can cause difficulties, says Rocco Labellarte
Microsoft launches Office 2016; says it's still 'leading the way' in productivity tools
Some new bells and whistles, but mostly just a solid cloud-based update
Microsoft and Salesforce pool resources to buy Informatica for $5.3bn
Why Informatica, why together and why now?
Amazon follows Microsoft and Google with AI tools in Amazon Machine Learning service
Amazon becomes the latest cloud service to offer AI tools to enable machine learning and automated decision making
You say 'machine learning', employees just hear 'Terminator'
Watchfinder IT director explains how to ease your business into data science
HarperCollins boosts Microsoft Azure cloud efficiency with Equinix Cloud Exchange
Publisher migrating business applications to the cloud chooses secure connection to Microsoft Azure via Equinix Cloud Exchange
Microsoft second quarter profits fall 10 per cent - 'integration and restructuring' blamed
Surface Pro 3 sales go up as Windows OEM revenues go down in a mixed quarter for Microsoft
Microsoft Azure failure explained: configuration changes sent systems into infinite loop
Changes to storage configuration crashed the system and also took down monitoring dashboards
Microsoft Azure suffers huge outage affecting websites and Office 365
Northern and Western European customers could still be affected by glitch
Microsoft's life beyond Windows
Open sourcing .NET, embracing the iPad and making Azure a platform for the ages. Has Microsoft finally got itself sorted?
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praises UK startups and digital infrastructures
'We've always said things should launch first in the UK and succeed there' says technology chief
Microsoft Azure platform 'much more evolved' than OpenStack says CTO Russinovich
Supporting OpenStack 'makes no sense' for Microsoft at this point, says cloud chief
Dropbox and Google storage models 'a loser's game' while Microsoft lags 'eight years behind' Box says VP of engineering
Competitors risk 'negative margin' without offering USP on top of storage offering, warns Sam Schillace
US court says cloud companies must hand over ALL data on demand, regardless of where it is held
Holding data overseas doesn't exempt cloud computing companies from US government data grabs
Microsoft Build 2014: Microsoft open sources a slew of software with .NET Foundation
Project Roslyn released into the wild live on stage in San Francisco
Dow Chemical: Microsoft Dynamics CRM has 'caught up with Salesforce offering'
Dow Chemical aims to upgrade to Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013 this April
Microsoft finally tops Amazon in web hosting as reshuffle sees more Redmond departures
It's a close call, but trend suggests continued growth for Azure
Cloud service global spend expected to hit £141bn by 2017
"New cloud paradigm" to underscore management and consumption of data