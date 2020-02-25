Microsoft Azure Machine Learning
Met Office ditches Google App Engine for Microsoft Azure to 'future proof' Weather Observations Website
Azure's PaaS model a ray of sunshine for crowdsourced weather database
Is Microsoft making a serious play for Salesforce's crown with Power Apps and new Dynamics 2016 features?
'Salesforce are a partner from our perspective' swears Microsoft
Microsoft tackles Safe Harbour as Nadella promises UK commercial cloud data centres for 2016
'We have a bold ambition to not be limited with any type of deployment' says CEO
Google and Microsoft agree it's still too early in cloud history to talk about API standards
'We don't even know what a cloud application is yet,' insist vendors
Microsoft has quietly made its own version of Linux and it's called Azure Cloud Switch
A far cry from the Linux as 'cancer' days, Steve…
Rise of the machines
Amazon and Microsoft are fast-refining their cloud-based machine learning services, and attracting the attention of companies large and small
Microsoft and Salesforce pool resources to buy Informatica for $5.3bn
Why Informatica, why together and why now?
Machine learning is the next frontier in big data innovation
Machine learning enables organisations to do more, learn more and ultimately get more value from their data, argues Postcode Anywhere CEO Guy Mucklow
Microsoft versus Amazon: Microsoft has the edge in machine learning, argues Forrester's Mike Gualtieri
Microsoft's lead in machine learning encourages Amazon Web Services to rush out its own equivalent