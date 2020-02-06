Microprocessors
MIT researchers create programmable 16-bit microprocessor from carbon nanotubes
The new nanotube microprocessor can perform the same tasks performed by commercial silicon-based units
Spectre bugs likely to 'haunt us for a long time' as software alone can't fix all of them, warn Google researchers
Spectre vulnerability affects microprocessors able to carry out branch prediction
'Spintronic' technique to control magnetism could create ultra-low-power CPUs
Spintronics promises to boost the performance of microprocessors by making use of the 'spin' property of electrons
Processing in memory: a promising solution to Moore's Law limits?
Scientists claim that processing on ReRAM memory will allow smaller, faster, more energy efficient devices.
AMD shows off Intel-beating Zen architecture - and provides a glimpse of what its Vega GPUs can do
AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su claims new microprocessors can match or beat Intel for performance
ARM releases new chip for safety-critical IoT applications including surgical robots and automotive
As the IoT moves more into the consumer realm, chip manufacturers see the safety-critical processor as an important growth market
AMD starts shipping 7th-Gen Bristol Ridge APUs to PC makers
AMD has Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs in its sights with new APUs
SoftBank completes ARM acquisition - with Micro Focus poised to take ARM's place in the FTSE-100
Business as usual for ARM, says SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, as takeover deal is completed
ARM reveals more details on supercomputer architecture plans
Scalable Vector Extensions coming to the ARM instruction set will debut in Fujitsu's Post-K supercomputer
Intel's Kaby Lake microprocessors will be in PCs from autumn, says CEO Brian Krzanich
Delayed successor to Skylake will provide native support for 4K and USB Type-C
New technique to integrate 'novel' materials onto silicon will enable next-gen smart devices, claim researchers
Researchers at North Carolina State University claim breakthrough in integrating 'novel' materials onto silicon
SoftBank to buy chip-designer ARM for £24.3bn
Acquisitive Japanese company swoops for iconic British chip designer
MIT researchers' graphene breakthrough promises microprocessors one million times faster
Technique to slow down the speed of light with graphene to create an "optical boom"
China will decide the shape of the IoT, says chip designer ARM
China is investing heavily in the IoT, and ARM aims to be central to its plans
AMD unveils seventh-generation APU offerings
Excavator x86 processor cores combined with Radeon R7 graphics technology
Samsung to move to second-gen 10 nanometre microprocessors before the end of the year
Samsung moves to second-gen 10 nanometre manufacturing, while Intel struggles
Intel spills more beans on Apollo Lake mobile microprocessor
Successor to Bay Trail promises more performance and better battery life for tablets
Intel's Andy Grove dies at 79
Grove: One of the key figures of the modern computing age, and a driving force behind Intel's rise to dominance
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight
Goodbye, 'tick-tock': Intel to delay 10nm processor switch until 2017
14nm to enter its third generation as Moore's Law collapses
Nvidia enters mobile GPU race with 192-core Tegra K1 chip
Insanely powerful graphics tech designed to challenge chips from Qualcomm, Intel and Samsung
Intel profits slump as PC sales decline
Net income for 2012 down 15 per cent on 2011
Intel unveils Atom Z2760 for Windows 8 tablets
Intel's system-on-a-chip 'just the beginning' of efforts in the tablet market
Leaked Intel documents detail upcoming Atom system-on-a-chip
Details of Intel's upcoming Atom 'Bay Trail' platform have been leaked