Michael Dell
Carl Icahn sues Dell over 'unprivatisation' plan
Carl Icahn versus Dell, round two
Dell considers plan to return to the stock market to reduce its $46bn of debts
Dell considering IPO five years after going private
Dell close to sale of software division to private equity consortium
Francisco Partners and Elliott Management to snap up Dell's software assets, including SonicWALL
Dell in $67bn deal for EMC
UPDATED: EMC will continue looking round for something better until the deal closes
Dell to buy EMC in $50bn deal?
Privately held hardware giant reportedly in talks to snap up storage vendor EMC
Informatica follows Dell, BMC Software, Compuware and Tibco into private equity takeover
Another technology company goes private
Oracle OpenWorld 2013: Dell and Oracle to 'deepen relationship', announces Michael Dell
Software and hardware collaborations come in three new reveals
Dell to buy Dell after Dell shareholders' vote
Michael Dell secures vote in favour of $24bn deal to take company he founded in 1984 private
Michael Dell and Silver Lake get approval for $24.9bn buyout
Icahn bows out with 'dictatorship' jibe as two-thirds of shareholders accept Michael Dell's offer
Icahn refused fast-track lawsuit against Dell board as Michael Dell $25bn bid stands
Shareholder vote and annual meeting will go ahead on original dates
Tim Cook pressure could amass $700 per Apple share, says Carl Icahn
Activist investor says he has achieved 'large position' in company
Icahn sues Dell and board as buyout race heats up
Lawsuit seeks block on Michael Dell's proposed rule changes for shareholder voting
Michael Dell's bid for Dell on the brink of collapse after company rejects voting change
Special committee rejects Michael Dell's call to change voting rules; privatisation of Dell likely to be rejected
Michael Dell: Taking Dell private is 'the right thing to do'
Michael Dell accuses activist shareholder Carl Icahn of 'opportunism'
Michael Dell raises bid for Dell - by ten cents - then postpones vote to decide company's future
Ten cent 'bonus' only stands if non-voting shares are removed from the equation
Dell or Icahn: Which of Dell's buyout offers makes the most sense for shareholders?
The sooner the uncertainty over the firm's future direction is over, the better
Dell could move into wearable technology market
Ailing PC maker could join Google and Nike in the wearable tech arena
Dell special committee urges Michael Dell to raise $24.4bn buyout offer after Icahn bid turns heads
$3bn Icahn proposal amounts to 66 per cent of debt financing
Icahn secures $5.2bn funding, seeks Dell meeting
Pledge should 'put an end to unwarranted speculation' about lack of funding, says Icahn
Icahn looking for $5.2bn in loans for Dell buyout bid
Billionaire's plan 'unrealistic' because of a $2.9bn shortfall, says Dell
Icahn letter to Dell: buy back stock at $14 a share
Billionaire buys Southeastern stock and makes third proposal, but Dell committee says it is not actionable
Dell's board recommends Dell's bid for Dell
Dell's board recommends bid from Michael Dell and Silver Lake ahead of rival offer
Icahn and Southeastern return with another Dell counter-offer
Investor duo suggests current owners keep equity position
Blackstone Group pulls out of race to buy Dell
Investment group withdraws after poor PC shipment figures and due diligence discussions