MI5
Documents show how MI5 unlawfully retained innocent people's data 'for years'
MI5 also accused of not telling judges about failing to delete bulk surveillance data
Weakening encryption would damage the UK's wider interests says former MI5 chief
Weakening encryption would open the country up to more threats, says Jonathan Evans
Investigatory Powers Tribunal dismissed secret services' bulk data collection following lobbying by MI5
"Improper" agreement meant IPT was unable to properly fulfill
London tribunal hears how government used 1984 'enabling act' to bulk collect personal data
Security services allowed to run riot with citizens' personal data collected in bulk, hears Investigatory Powers Tribunal
MI5 chief says Twitter, Facebook, should be monitoring users and notifying authorities about suspects
Andrew Parker says social media firms can help to tackle crime and prevent terrorists from 'going dark'
IT staff being targeted by foreign intelligence agencies - MI5
MI5 warns top companies that their IT staff are being targeted