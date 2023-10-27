metaverse

Microsoft halts two flagship metaverse ventures, layoffs loom

Corporate

Microsoft halts two flagship metaverse ventures, layoffs loom

Project Arisim and Project Bonsai will be no more

clock 27 October 2023 • 1 min read
IT Essentials: RIP, Open Web

Internet

IT Essentials: RIP, Open Web

Revolutionary idealism has met the blunt force of capitalism

clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read
UKAEA unveils plans for digital twin for nuclear fusion reactor

Hardware

UKAEA unveils plans for digital twin for nuclear fusion reactor

'We need to change the engineering design process'

clock 30 June 2023 • 4 min read
Meta reports better-than-expected results for Q1 but metaverse continues to lose billions

Finance and Reporting

Meta reports better-than-expected results for Q1 but metaverse continues to lose billions

Zuckerberg says Meta has no intention of shifting its focus away from metaverse

clock 27 April 2023 • 3 min read
Meta: 'Thousands' more to be laid off

Corporate

Meta: 'Thousands' more to be laid off

All part of Zuckerberg's 'Year of efficiency'

clock 08 March 2023 • 3 min read
The metaverse still lacks a killer app - PureGym CIO Andy Caddy

Communications

The metaverse still lacks a killer app - PureGym CIO Andy Caddy

'We’re in 1990 talking about the iPhone’

clock 20 February 2023 • 4 min read
Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

Strategy

Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

Constraints and costs define the year – but it’s not all bad news

clock 13 December 2022 • 13 min read
The metaverse: A virtual land of opportunity for business if we can define it

Strategy

The metaverse: A virtual land of opportunity for business if we can define it

Everyone's heard of the metaverse - but what is it?

clock 19 October 2022 • 4 min read
Leaders bemoan skills gap, but optimistic on tech debt

Strategy

Leaders bemoan skills gap, but optimistic on tech debt

Two-thirds of organisations expect to embrace new technologies like NFTs, quantum computing and metaverse operations in the next two years.

clock 29 September 2022 • 2 min read
Ethics Grade CEO talks metaverse at IT Leaders Festival

Leadership

Ethics Grade CEO talks metaverse at IT Leaders Festival

Charles Radclyffe will also examine existing and upcoming VR and haptic technologies.

clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read