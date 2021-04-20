Met Police
Seven people wrongfully apprehended by Met Police during Oxford Circus facial recognition deployment
Big Brother Watch claims 86 per cent of alerts flag innocent members of the public
Met Police begins deploying live facial recognition cameras in Stratford
Met Police announced last month that live facial recognition would be permanently integrated into everyday policing
Home Secretary Sajid Javid supports police facial recognition trials despite human rights concerns
Sajid Javid backs police forces trialling facial recognition in the UK
ICO issues GDPR warning to police forces over facial recognition technology
'I remain deeply concerned about the roll out of this technology,' Elizabeth Denham warns police forces
Met Police criticised over facial recognition technology that doesn't work
Four out of five suspects identified by Met Police facial recognition were innocent
Met police face enforcement order over data request handling
The ICO has given Met officials until September to implement appropriate measures
Hundreds of flights delayed after drone sightings on Heathrow airport
The Met Police is investigating the second drone incident at a London airport in two weeks
Metropolitan Police still running Windows XP on 19,000 desktops
The good news is that 15,500 machines have been upgraded - to Windows 8.1
Metropolitan Police to issue bodycams to frontline officers
Met Police to arm coppers with body cams
Metropolitan Police still undecided over iPad strategy 12 months after trial
Decision yet to be made on whether iPads are suitable for front-line policing
Metropolitan Police tenders for £150m integrated policing system
The Met wants a single supplier to deliver a wide range of services in a 10-year contract
Metropolitan Police selects CSC for two tower contracts worth a combined £250m
CSC to provide hosting and end user services as Met Police ploughs ahead with SIAM tower model
Metropolitan Police hires BG Group's Angus McCallum as new CIO
McCallum may have been offered a salary of up to £200k, but he has a huge task on his hands
Did a tower model rethink prompt the MoJ to extend its Sopra Steria contract?
MoJ may just be realising that the tower model isn't for the department - after completing most of its transition already
TalkTalk hack: 18-year old boy in Wales the fifth to be arrested
The first TalkTalk arrest to be on suspicion of blackmail rather than Computer Misuse Act offences
Met Police will reveal supplier for SIAM tower contract by next month
SIAM tower is "not condoned" by government, but Met Police has track record of ignoring advice
Department for Business, Innovation & Skills terminates SSCL contract
BIS claims that contract was 'no longer viable' based on costs, service and level of risk
Met Police on the verge of outsourcing hundreds of jobs to SSCL
Finance, procurement and HR departments to be outsourced imminently
Met Police attempts to entice candidates for CIO role with £200,000 salary
CIO will have a huge challenge on their hands as Met Police has continually been criticised for its approach to IT
Met Police still using Windows XP on over 35,000 of its desktops and laptops
A spokesperson tells Computing that the Met Police is moving to Windows 8.1 and has requested a 12-month custom support agreement in the meanwhile
Met Police selects Lockheed Martin for command-and-control system upgrade
£90m deal is the first major refresh to the Met's command-and-control systems for 30 years
Met Police unveils £200m 'Total Technology' strategy
Front-line officers will get tablets, as the Met aims to cut costs and reduce crime
Poorly managed Met Police ICT has led to higher crime
London Assembly report warns that decades-old technology is hampering ability to fight crime
Met Police using desktop PCs that take 30 minutes to boot
Expert panel blames Met Police for not developing long-term IT strategy