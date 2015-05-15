Merv Adrian

Is it just hype? Only 18 per cent of firms plan will invest in Hadoop in next two years, claims Gartner

Strategy

Is it just hype? Only 18 per cent of firms plan will invest in Hadoop in next two years, claims Gartner

Demand for Hadoop "fairly anaemic", claims Gartner's Merv Adrian

clock 15 May 2015 •