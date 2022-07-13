Mentoring

Mentoring - Are women being fobbed off?

Careers and Skills

Mentoring - Are women being fobbed off?

Women working in tech are often advised to acquire mentors, yet despite all the self improvement the proportion of women working in tech remains stubbornly low. Are women being ill advised?

clock 13 July 2022 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read