Memory
Black Friday: Best graphics card, memory, CPU and monitor deals
SSD and memory prices are falling, which means there are some good deals out there for system builders and upgraders
Western Digital-led consortium to offer 1.9 trillion yen for Toshiba's chip unit
WD bid falls short of Toshiba's valuation, but will be made up with offer of share stake in the business
IBM memory breakthrough could dramatically increase performance and capacity
IBM revisits 50-year-old technology to boost memory capacity and performance
HPE introduces Persistent Memory for servers to speed up data-intensive applications
Non-volatile DIMMs added to servers to make storage almost as fast as memory
AMD's next-gen APUs to boost performance with unified memory
Kaveri APU coming later this year will enable CPU and GPU to access the same memory space
The USB flash drive is "dying", says inventor of product
"Connected world" negates need for portable storage, claims Dov Moran
Semiconductor industry hit by falling revenues in 2012
Intel stays top for 21st year in a row, but falling PC sales and competition hits revenues
Hybrid Memory Cube technology - the next step forward in memory?
Samsung, Micron, Microsoft, IBM, ARM and others behind new memory chip technology
AMD launches DDR3 modules for high-end and entertainment PCs
Branded memory aimed at gamers and enthusiasts