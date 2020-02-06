Meltdown
Google extends Site Isolation feature to Android users with Chrome 77 update
The feature was introduced in May 2018 for Chrome desktop users
Visa: Rare networking switch failure to blame for payments glitch earlier this month
Rare fault meant identifying and rectifying cause of problem took longer than usual
Fourth variant of Spectre and Meltdown identified by Microsoft and Google
Attackers could steal information from open browser tabs by using CVE-2018-3639
Microsoft and Intel to use GPU power to identify cyber threats in memory
New approach to security sparked by Spectre and Meltdown flaws
Intel: Don't expect a Spectre V2 patch any time soon - if at all - for older CPUs
Patch too difficult to practically implement, warns Intel
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich releases details of new CPU architecture that will be innoculated against Meltdown and Spectre
Architectural adjustments will start with forthcoming Cascade Lake and its 8th-generation Intel Core processors
Microsoft opens bug-bounty programme offering up to $250,000 for finding major security flaws
Microsoft offers big money for finding really big bugs
Intel covered up Meltdown and Spectre security flaws, claim Apple and Google
Intel didn't bother telling US-CERT about the vulnerabilities until information about them was leaked in January
Netflix warning over Intel's latest Meltdown fix that could cause CPU latency spikes of 800 per cent
New Meltdown patches from Intel still have "issues"...
Microsoft moves to block Intel's Spectre patch
The Windows maker is concerned about forced reboots
Apple faces lawsuit over Spectre and Meltdown CPU security flaws
After firing off writs against AMD and Intel, ambulance-chasing lawyers take aim at Apple
Lawyers making out like bandits over Meltdown and Spectre CPU security flaws
Mobile devices are even more vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre than PCs
Only four per cent of devices have been patched - and many can't be
Meltdown patch made AWS CPUs work 25 per cent harder, claims SolarWinds
Meltdown patch AWS performance issues chronicled by software vendor SolarWinds
Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers
AMD confirms that its CPUs are exposed to all variants of Spectre - promises patches ASAP
No Meltdown at AMD, but company admits vulnerability to Spectre flaw
Intel: Spectre and Meltdown fixes should make PCs only 10 per cent slower, at most
Chipmaker publishes results of tests on CPUs running Windows 7 and Windows 10
Nvidia releases update for GPUs - claims to be unaffected by Meltdown and Spectre
Nvidia updates drivers to combat Spectre security flaw, but claims it's not a problem
Microsoft publishes patches for 56 vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
That's in addition to a patch for the Meltdown security flaw rushed out late last week
US lawmakers call for probe into Intel stock sale before Meltdown disclosure
Senators want a "thorough investigation" to determine the possibility of insider trading
Intel: Meltdown and Spectre patches to be released this month
Performance will be affected, admitted CEO Brian Krzanich, although that will be dependent on workload
Intel hit with three class-action suits over Meltdown and Spectre
Intel slammed for not disclosing the flaws sooner - had 20 years to do so
ICO urges patching to fix Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, despite performance hit
Fail to patch at your own risk
Browser makers rush to plug Spectre/Meltdown security holes
A roundup of advice from Mozilla, Microsoft, Apple and others as the release temporary patches for the CPU flaws