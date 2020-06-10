Megaupload
Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom wins new legal battle in New Zealand
Kim Dotcom wins £45,000 in damages for, among other things, "loss of dignity and injury to feelings"
Kim Dotcom claims billions of dollars in damages after his "unlawful" 2012 arrest
The Megaupload founder and entrepreneur is seeking reparations from the New Zealand government
Dotcom's lawyer calls for extradition case to be dismissed after court rules New Zealand's GCSB illegally spied on Megaupload
Kim Dotcom claims the GCSB wasn't the only spy agency out to get him
Court adjourns to decide on Kim Dotcom's appeal against extradition to the US
Tweet by Megaupload founder suggests he thinks he has won his case against extradition
Megaupload entrepreneur Kim Dotcom hints at another cloud storage start-up
Dotcom hints at launch on anniversary of his 2012 bust
New Zealand court rules that Kim Dotcom can be extradited
Uncle Sam prevails over Kim Dotcom, but the case will likely go all the way to New Zealand's Supreme Court
Dotcom launches new file-sharing service
Kim Dotcom, the man behind the now closed Megaupload site, has launched Mega, a similar service that he hopes will steer clear of legal troubles
Kim Dotcom unveils Mega, the 'completely secure' successor to Megaupload
Filesharing site will use encryption to keep users' identity secure