megalodon

Communications

Supernova close to Earth 2.6 million years ago could have killed off large ocean animals

Earth was showered with heavy particles called muons, which could have caused mutations and cancer in animals

clock 13 December 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read