MeeGo
First Jolla smartphone from former Nokia staff goes on sale
Start-up founded by ex-Nokia engineers hopes to break into the market with platform based on MeeGo
Nokia cuts Symbian and MeeGo support early to make way for more Lumia smartphones
Developer support for Nokia's legacy platforms will now end on 1 January 2014 rather than 2016
Jolla sells out first batch of Sailfish smartphones - more to come in autumn
Jolla, the company founded by Nokia refugees, has pre-sold its first production run of the €399 dual-core device
Former Nokia MeeGo developers unveil first Jolla Sailfish smartphone
Device features tile display and is compatible with Android apps
New Sailfish OS phone 'imminent' as Jolla brings in 'professional' CEO
If iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, Series 40, Ubuntu and Tizen aren't good enough for your phone, Jolla will be releasing Sailfish OS in May, with products out as early as summer
First Firefox phones to be released in February
'Developer' phones to sport operating system supporting HTML5 apps as standard
Jolla Mobile start-up to unveil MeeGo-based Sailfish smartphone OS in November
Ex-Nokia team's amended version of MeeGo interface to debut in Helsinki
MeeGo start-up chief backs platform to challenge Android and iOS dominance
Tweaked MeeGo interface ripe for stagnating market, according to Jussi Hurmola in an exclusive interview with V3
Ex-Nokia engineers choose MeeGo OS over Windows Phone for start-up venture
Finnish start-up announces plans for new MeeGo smartphones
#NokiaWorld video: UK MD talks Microsoft, Intel and the MeeGo platform
Conor Pierce gives his thoughts on Nokia's plans for the smartphone market
First look: Screenshots of Nokia N9 running MeeGo interface
Operating system looks like a cross between the Android and Windows Phone platforms
Nokia debuts N9 smartphone with MeeGo OS and NFC technology
World's first 'buttonless' device, claims Finnish manufacturer
Computex: Asus MeeGo-based Eee PC X101 video demo
Taiwanese manufacturer shows off its newly announced netbook
AMD joins MeeGo project
Chip company to join Intel and Nokia on open source platform development
Novell announces support for MeeGo
Vendor will back the SUSE operating system on netbooks
Nokia and Intel release Meego source code
Developers given first look at merged platform
MWC 2010: Nokia and Intel join forces to launch MeeGo
Maemo and Moblin merged into single development platform