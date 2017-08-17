ME Doc

Maersk: NotPetya malware outbreak will cost up to $300m

Shipping company puts high price on attack linked to Russia

clock 17 August 2017 • 3 min read

Maersk claims it's 'too early to predict' financial impact of NotPetya - but Reckitt Benckiser warns of £100m cost

Maersk, Reckitt Benckiser and Cadbury's all issue warnings over the cost of clearing up after NotPetya malware

clock 07 July 2017 • 3 min read

Maersk warns that it's 'too early to predict' the impact of NotPetya after malware caused ports to grind to a halt for a week

Maersk and Cadbury's warn over impact of NotPetya after Reckitt Benckiser admits that malware has cost it at least £100m

clock 07 July 2017 • 3 min read

ME Doc's servers seized in NotPetya investigation in Ukraine as attackers remove $10,000 in bitcoin from 'ransomware' wallet

Attack on ME Doc - used by four-fifths of companies in Ukraine - a nation-state attack intended to disrupt the country, claim authorities

clock 05 July 2017 • 3 min read

NotPetya: Accounting software firm whose update mechanism was compromised to spread malware may face criminal charges

Ukraine's ME.Doc was running vulnerable, out-of-date FTP software to update clients' software

clock 04 July 2017 • 2 min read
