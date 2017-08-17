Shipping company puts high price on attack linked to Russia
Maersk, Reckitt Benckiser and Cadbury's all issue warnings over the cost of clearing up after NotPetya malware
Maersk and Cadbury's warn over impact of NotPetya after Reckitt Benckiser admits that malware has cost it at least £100m
Attack on ME Doc - used by four-fifths of companies in Ukraine - a nation-state attack intended to disrupt the country, claim authorities
Ukraine's ME.Doc was running vulnerable, out-of-date FTP software to update clients' software