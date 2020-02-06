MDM
Digital, big data and compliance turn spotlight on master data management
Data-driven business needs clean and accurate data
Nothing changes? IT leaders speak about the still-grim reality of selling BYOD to the board
Still a resistance to invest until it's too late...?
BlackBerry acquires Good Technology to improve enterprise mobility offering
$425m deal comes despite previous dismissive comments about BlackBerry from Good Technology CEO Chrissy Wyatt
Is Windows 10 really 'the most secure Windows ever', as Microsoft claims?
Windows acquired a terrible reputation for security with Windows 95, 98, ME and XP. But how much more secure for enterprise is Windows 10?
How Infiniti Red Bull Racing is using smartphones to drive race-day efficiency and collaboration
Red Bull Racing tightens communications between race-track and HQ, enabling the use of thermal-imaging cameras on race days
Five key assumptions to make when considering mobility security
Imation's Jon Fielding sets out some key truths to consider when formulating security strategy
Enterprise mobility: the tricky 'getting there' stage
Enterprise mobility is growing up fast but it is not mature yet, a Computing survey finds
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2015 Live!
Get all of the latest from Hilton Tower Bridge London as delegates hear from the likes of British Gas, Grant Thornton and Rentokil Initial
Master data management - the art of getting the business to lead the process
Global Head of IT at paint manufacturer Valspar tells Computing that for successful MDM it's important for IT to know just when to get out of the way
Microsoft adds mobile device management to Office 365
Apple iOS, Google Android and Windows Phone all covered - but not BlackBerry 7 or 10
BlackBerry appoints new chief security officer to drive Internet of Things plans
'If you think we have a big security problem with a billion smartphones, think what will happen when we have a trillion autonomous objects,' says David Kleidermacher
Press Association picks EE to ensure journalists can work securely on the go
Journalists have to use Samsung S4 minis as they come equipped with Samsung Knox
Kent Council claims it will save £2.5m after moving to VDI with VMware
VMware chosen over Citrix because it had 'more of a vision, was honest and explained all of the hidden costs'
BlackBerry-Samsung MDM security partnership is 'positive for enterprise'
Deal means Samsung benefits from BlackBerry's security reputation, while BlackBerry can move away from its 'practically over' hardware business
Why the Department of Health moved 12,000 users to a private cloud
The Department of Health's Bob Armstrong explains the thinking behind the Atos-led, £74m-plus 'Open Service' project
BlackBerry expands 'BBM Protected' service to all devices using Balance
More security for your BB-buck, or just another marketing effort?
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2014: Complete MDM solutions 'will not be available from any single vendor' says BlueCat CTO
'There's something fundamentally wrong with the market definition' says Wertkin
Microsoft Build 2014: Microsoft announces MDM-friendly Windows Phone 8.1, and new devices from Qualcomm and Prestigio
Per-app management, enterprise profiles and an AI assistant all coming
MWC 2014: We're not 'trying' to bury Blackberry - Good Technology
CEO Wyatt says anti-BlackBerry campaign is nothing personal
Bye bye BlackBerry, it's software not hardware that will secure mobility, says Good CEO
Christy Wyatt tells Computing why she believes a focus on securing the device rather than the data on it is the wrong approach
VMware's purchase of AirWatch is all about getting one over on Citrix, says Good Technology CEO Christy Wyatt
'The larger enterprise vendors have been taking their time working out what their mobility strategy should be. Now we're seeing them starting to act'
VMware purchases mobile security vendor AirWatch
VMware's expansion out from the data centre continues as it gains a foothold in the mobile space in a $1.17bn deal
Everyone is responsible for data quality, says expert panel
Computing web seminar panelists argue that data management is no longer just the domain of IT, while PDSA reveals how it's helping vets
Taking Responsibility for your Core Data - why it matters
Talend's Yves de Montcheuil argues that poor data quality can prevent organisations reaching their revenue targets