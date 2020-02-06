McDonald's
McDonald's to acquire decision-logic firm Dynamic Yield to personalise in-store ordering
McDonald's makes its largest acquisition of the past 20 years - with a decision-support technology company
EE announces 4G data-sharing options for businesses
Mobile network also taps into contactless payments arena, as it partners with MasterCard
McDonald's signs five-year IT support deal with Fujitsu
Fast food giant is looking for super-sized savings
McDonald's discusses IT skills
Mark Fabes, UK IT director at McDonald's discusses recruitment, outsourcing and mentorship
Contactless payment technology at McDonald's
McDonald's UK IT director Mark Fabes discusses the restaurant chain's latest technology programme
McDonald's to implement touch-screen ordering
The fast food giant will install 7,000 touch-screen terminals across restaurants in Europe
McDonald's launches contactless payment across UK
Fast food gets faster
