McAfee
Anti-virus software makers build-in signatures to detect Chinese government malware
Avast, Check Point, McAfee, Symantec and Malwarebytes rush to build defences against Chinese government smartphone spyware
Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec
Broadcom deal would value Symantec at more than $15bn - but Broadcom shares drop on the news shareholders aren't happy
Operation Sharpshooter cyber espionage campaign linked with North Korea - McAfee
North Korea-linked campaign more extensive in complexity and scope than previously thought
Taking a strategic approach to digital security in the public sector
Get buy-in from senior business leaders and move from legacy purchasing models towards more agile security purchasing structures, says Paul Heath of McAfee
North Korea behind data-stealing Android apps promoted to defectors via Facebook, claims McAfee
'RedDawn' data filching apps in Google Play targeting North Korean defectors the work of 'Sun Team', rather than Lazarus
IBM TIEs up with McAfee to handle cyber threats
Combining systems should lower response times
North Korea-linked Lazarus malware campaign resurfaces, warns McAfee
Lazarus Group has returned to shakedown Bitcoin miners and users, according to McAfee
McAfee ends government source code reviews citing security concerns
McAfee ends government source-code reviews amid reports that the privilege is being mis-used
When it all kicks off: What happens at a security firm when a global malware outbreak occurs?
McAfee chief scientist Raj Samani explains how security firms respond to a global security crisis
'Security is the only team that when given more budget finds more problems'
Raj Samani, chief scientist at security firm McAfee explains why some firms are deterred from investing in security
UK businesses are overlooking a great cybersecurity resource: Government assistance
The Government is making a concerted effort to encourage more businesses to seek guidance on mitigating cyber threats - but are they listening?
LeakerLocker ransomware threatens to leak victims' smartphone secrets
Android malware was embedded in two popular apps
The transformational potential for GDPR
GDPR presents CIOs and IT directors with the leverage to enforce a culture of secure IT and data management, argues Gordon Morrison
New zero-day attack installing malware on PCs via Microsoft Word security flaws
Attackers targeting Microsoft Office use Windows OLE security flaw to compromise PCs
McAfee returns after Intel sale to private equity groups is completed
Intel completes sale of 51 per cent stake in McAfee to private equity groups
Ten flaws found in McAfee VirusScan Enterprise by researcher
Firm patched vulnerabilities after researcher threatened to go public
John McAfee to Intel: Give me back my name!
Intel blocks McAfee from calling his new business John McAfee
John McAfee: 'I'll crack the San Bernardino Apple iPhone or I'll eat my shoe'
McAfee's dope-smoking hackers will have that iPhone cracked, lickety-split
Councils to be increasingly targeted by ransomware threats
Councils 'will quickly pay ransoms to restore their critical operations', claims McAfee Labs
Hackers sell credit card details for as little as $5 on Dark Web
Intel Security and McAfee Labs report details the low prices of supplying 'crime-as-a-service'
Cyber attacks becoming more 'technically sophisticated', warns McAfee
'They are infiltrating in pieces, hiding in seemingly inert code, and waiting for an unprotected moment to emerge'
GCHQ and NSA target anti-virus software - but not British or American companies
Kaspersky highlighted in particular for cracking by GCHQ and NSA
Attack as the best form of defence - should we consider unleashing cyber security teams' offensive talents?
Neil Anderson, security director at Farrpoint, believes firms should be able to retaliate against cyber criminals
'A platform very successfully used by cybercriminals' McAfee report slams Flash security holes
Cases of Adobe Flash vulnerabilities being used by cyber criminals have 'skyrocketed' 317 per cent in 2015, warns Threats report