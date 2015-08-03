Matt Davies

Business Software

'It's a great feather in the cap': Splunk celebrates 'fantastic' Computing Vendor Excellence Awards win

Head of marketing EMEA Matt Davies describes how winning the award represents 'a great moment' for Splunk and its customers

clock 03 August 2015 •
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read