Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Software

New AI model can detect coronavirus by listening to a cough

The AI uses four biomarkers to decide if the person is infected

clock 04 November 2020 • 2 min read

Hardware

Tiny, walking motorised robot that could help assemble other robots developed by MIT researchers

The robot consists of five small modular parts that can be assembled and disassembled to create a variety of functional devices

clock 04 July 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Single-photon emitter able to generate high-quality photons for practical quantum computers designed by MIT researchers

Device developed by MIT researchers can produce photons able to carry quantum information at room temperature

clock 16 May 2019 • 3 min read

Hardware

'LightStore' flash-storage system demonstrating better power efficiency developed by MIT researchers

LightStore demonstrated about eight times more efficiency than traditional servers for "random writing" data operation

clock 04 April 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

First run of ABRACADABRA experiment finds no evidence of 'ghost-like' axion particles

Axions are thought to be one of the lightest particles in the universe - but scientists haven't found one yet...

clock 29 March 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Robot with vision and touch-sensing capabilities learns how to play the game of Jenga

The technology could be useful in production units where delicate touch and careful vision are needed

clock 31 January 2019 • 2 min read

Software

New model to identify 'blind spots' in AI systems developed by MIT researchers

Model could be used to improve the safety of AI used by self-driving vehicles and autonomous robots

clock 29 January 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Innovative 'spintronic' approach to control magnetism could open way for ultra-low-power microchips

Researchers claim that the magnetic properties of a thin-film material can be controlled by applying a small voltage

clock 14 November 2018 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

MIT uncovers new lithium battery design that increases performance

Relies on understanding the way vibrations move through the crystal lattice of lithium ion conductors

clock 27 March 2018 • 2 min read

Security

MIT: Your private browsing leaks tons of data, but we might have the answer

New privacy boosting framework called 'Veil' unveiled by MIT researchers

clock 27 February 2018 • 3 min read
