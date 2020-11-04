The AI uses four biomarkers to decide if the person is infected
The robot consists of five small modular parts that can be assembled and disassembled to create a variety of functional devices
Device developed by MIT researchers can produce photons able to carry quantum information at room temperature
LightStore demonstrated about eight times more efficiency than traditional servers for "random writing" data operation
Axions are thought to be one of the lightest particles in the universe - but scientists haven't found one yet...
The technology could be useful in production units where delicate touch and careful vision are needed
Model could be used to improve the safety of AI used by self-driving vehicles and autonomous robots
Researchers claim that the magnetic properties of a thin-film material can be controlled by applying a small voltage
Relies on understanding the way vibrations move through the crystal lattice of lithium ion conductors
New privacy boosting framework called 'Veil' unveiled by MIT researchers