mass surveillance
Donald Trump will use US surveillance powers for personal gain, fear Brits
Poll indicates high level of distrust in incoming US president
Investigatory Powers Act mass surveillance powers ruled illegal by ECJ
Key chunk of Investigatory Powers Act is illegal, declares European Court of Justice
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
Mass surveillance and bulk data collection won't prevent terrorism, warns ex-NSA director William Binney
Binney tells Joint Committee of MPs and Lords that targeted surveillance could've prevented 9/11
EU privacy watchdog calls for safeguards on exporting surveillance technologies to third countries
Existing regulation does not take into account if a country doesn't have safeguards in place for using interception technologies, says Giovanni Buttarelli
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee
Labour expresses concern over lack of safeguards within Investigatory Powers Bill
'The safeguards you are proposing are not as strong as it appeared,' Shadow Home Secretary writes in a letter to Theresa May
'Judicial oversight? What judicial oversight?' - responses to the Investigatory Powers Bill
No need for a warrant if it's 'urgent' - and a new Commissioner appointed by the Prime Minister with a legal duty not to impede police or spies