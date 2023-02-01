Marshall Wace

Darktrace announces stock buyback as short-sellers circle

Finance and Reporting

Darktrace announces stock buyback as short-sellers circle

Plans to buy back up to 35 million shares as finance firms QCM and Marshall Wace bet against it

clock 01 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read