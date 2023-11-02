Mars

Exit interview: Amitabh Apte, Mars Petcare CIO

Management

‘No change is just technical - you have to respect that’

clock 02 November 2023 • 3 min read

Corporate

'The key word is scale': Mars' Amit Apte on where IT can make a difference

Infrastructure scale is a ‘solved problem’, but software, people and applications still challenge IT leaders

clock 28 September 2023 • 4 min read

Hardware

SpaceX 'Starship' meets fiery ending in test flight

But Elon Musk says scientists got all the data they needed

clock 10 December 2020 • 2 min read

Communications

NASA's Mars InSight lander detected a quake on the red planet, believes NASA

Seismic signals picked up in the surface of Mars at the beginning of April

clock 24 April 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

NASA sends new commands to revive dormant Mars Opportunity rover

NASA commands Opportunity rover to reset its clock, switch to its backup X-band radio, or respond via UHF

clock 28 January 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Testing of subsonic parachute system to support mission to Mars completed by Vorticity

Four types of test were performed to assess the performance of parachutes that could be used in missions to Mars

clock 18 January 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

Top 10 space stories of 2018

From Hubble tracking down the most distant star from Earth to the Dawn probe going interstellar, 2018 was full of exciting space stories

clock 20 December 2018 • 8 min read

Hardware

Scientists convert images of Martian sunrise into a two-minute soundtrack

The Mars Opportunity rover captured the images on its 5,000th day on the Red Planet

clock 12 November 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

Mars rover Curiosity drives for the first time since September

First trip for Curiosity since computer problem in mid-September

clock 05 November 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

NASA's InSight lander weeks away from touching down on Mars

InSight should land just north of the Martian equator on 26 November - at 11.47am PST, to be precise

clock 01 November 2018 • 2 min read
