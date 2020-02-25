Marriott
Marriott takes $126m GDPR charge over Starwood hotel reservation system data breach
Marriott has set aside the cash to cover an anticipated £99m fine under GDPR for its November 2018 security breach
Marriott to face £99 million GDPR fine from ICO over November 2018 data breach
Marriott GDPR fine comes a day after ICO announced its intention to fine BA £183m
China blamed for Marriott International data breach
Hacking tools used to purloin 500 million records point to China's Ministry of State Security, claim US officials
500 million customers affected in massive Marriott hack
The records of 500 million customers of Marriott Hotel Group have been leaked in a huge data breach, with payment details included