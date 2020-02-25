Marks & Spencer
M&S singles out IT contractors in plans to cut 525 jobs and shift out of London
IT and logistics staff to go at M&S to pay for shop floor wage rises
London Overground to offer free Wi-Fi to passengers
BSkyB to provide 60 minutes of access on all 56 Overground stations
M&S to trial BSkyB Wi-Fi service
Ten stores to offer free Wi-Fi access to customers
M&S builds new e-commerce platform
Aims to be a leading international multi-channel retailer
M&S shareholders express concern over IT staff outsourcing
Retailer says it takes employee transfers seriously and acted in a "rigorous and appropriate way"
Marks & Spencer improves customer feedback system
Software allows staff and customers to provide comments via text and web
Rosetta Stone sues Google over trademark violation
Software firm claims AdWords policies are misleading potential clients
Web sales brighten up M&S results
Internet business sees 28 per cent growth despite fall in like-for-like sales
Marks & Spencer begins web transformation
Retail giant goes live with first stage of a major online overhaul
Technology transformation reaps rewards at M&S
E-commerce and supply chain high up on the IT agenda in latest financial results
Retailers hardest hit by IT spending slowdown
Technology budgets in the sector will decline by £2.77bn in 2009, says research
M&S moves on to back-office transformation
SAP and IBM deal to focus on improving accuracy of business data
M&S signs deal for in-store IT support
Some 600 shops to be covered by Fujitsu Services contract
Marks & Spencer sees profit dive
But tight cost control remains a priority to sustain funding for internal infrastructure
Moving with the times is all part of the job
Computing talks exclusively to Mark & Spencer's IT and logistics director, Darrell Stein, about the retail giant's radical transformation of its IT systems
Take a leaf out of the M&S IT recipe book
There are plenty of valuable lessons that can be learned from the retailer's technology transformation