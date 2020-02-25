marketing automation
The importance of marketing automation for cross-selling
Three cross-selling strategies where marketing automation can make a difference
Data orchestration: How to make your data silos sing
Data orchestration can produce accurate, continuously updated, multi-channel customer insight for marketers
For marketers big data is a promise unfulfilled, says ReAD Group chairman Mark Roy
Ads are better targeted, but consumers are turning off
Why data is the new oil, even at Shell
Sherine Yap, global head of CRM at Shell, explains why she moved from marketing to tech and data
Interview: Sainsbury's CDO Andy Day and ICO Elizabeth Denham talk GDPR
Staying on the right side of the helpful-creepy axis - and the law
Graydon - from business info provider to BI and on to big data
The credit information supplier has consolidated its assets and is using analytics to transform its products
Oracle acquires AddThis to bolster its content tracking capabilities
Oracle adds nine petabytes a month of content-engagement tracking with AddThis buy