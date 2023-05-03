This article makes the argument that downsizing your marketing to reflect an economic downturn is a strategic mis-step, and instead discusses how to realign your priorities to be more impactful in difficult market conditions.
Maintaining leadership in a saturated market isn't easy.
First-party data gathered with the permission and consent of the consumer provides marketers with accurate and insightful information
Former Computing business development director finds success with new venture
Problem occurred when switching bulk email providers, Tories said
Genevois wanted to be a marketer - then she discovered data science
An expert panel at a recent Computing event discuss whether telemarketing will still be possible once the GDPR comes into force
Exclusive in-depth research from Computing and CRN reveals that vendors are too slow to engage, and are failing to match their solution to an end users' needs
Oracle adds nine petabytes a month of content-engagement tracking with AddThis buy