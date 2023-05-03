Marketing

How marketers should respond to IT industry opportunities and challenges in 2023

This article makes the argument that downsizing your marketing to reflect an economic downturn is a strategic mis-step, and instead discusses how to realign your priorities to be more impactful in difficult market conditions.

clock 03 May 2023 • 4 min read
Why bet365 went back to formula to innovate its most popular product

Maintaining leadership in a saturated market isn't easy.

clock 31 October 2022 • 7 min read
Consent-driven marketing: Use first-party data to capture hearts and minds

First-party data gathered with the permission and consent of the consumer provides marketers with accurate and insightful information

clock 01 September 2022 • 4 min read
Nerd Digital achieves rapid results with classic car auction platform Evoke Classics

Former Computing business development director finds success with new venture

clock 25 November 2021 • 2 min read

Conservative Party fined £10,000 for sending unwanted emails

Problem occurred when switching bulk email providers, Tories said

clock 04 June 2021 • 2 min read

Finding peace in data: an interview with Alice Genevois, senior data science manager at Lloyds Banking Group

Genevois wanted to be a marketer - then she discovered data science

clock 28 April 2021 • 6 min read

Are tech marketers delivering what CIOs really want?

Download our report to find out

clock 01 December 2017 • 1 min read

GDPR: The death of telemarketing?

An expert panel at a recent Computing event discuss whether telemarketing will still be possible once the GDPR comes into force

clock 29 November 2017 • 2 min read

Why and when technology vendors lose a deal - research

Exclusive in-depth research from Computing and CRN reveals that vendors are too slow to engage, and are failing to match their solution to an end users' needs

clock 28 November 2016 • 4 min read

Oracle acquires AddThis to bolster its content tracking capabilities

Oracle adds nine petabytes a month of content-engagement tracking with AddThis buy

clock 07 January 2016 • 2 min read
