Mark Shuttleworth
Ubuntu's Shuttleworth urges open-source foundations to stop fighting each other and focus
'Nobody asked for duelling vendors to be replaced by duelling foundations'
Canonical's Mark Shuttleworth hits out at free software 'muppets' after company ditches Unity
'The whole Mir hate-fest boggled my mind - it's free software that does something invisible really well,' wrote Shuttleworth
Canonical makes pitch for internet of things as Accenture says IoT market could boost UK economy by £350bn
Slimline version of Ubuntu intended for high-powered embedded devices announced by Canonical
Ubuntu smartphone coming in the first quarter, despite crowd-funding failure
But the phone won't be the fancy, high-end device promised on Indiegogo
Canonical comes up $19m short for 'crowd funded' Ubuntu smartphone
Canonical comes up $19m short for 'crowd funded' Ubuntu smartphone
Canonical launches Ubuntu tablet as part of unified operating system strategy
Operating system will run the same apps on phones, tablets, PCs and even televisions