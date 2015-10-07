Mark Russinovich

Business Software

Google and Microsoft agree it's still too early in cloud history to talk about API standards

'We don't even know what a cloud application is yet,' insist vendors

clock 07 October 2015 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read